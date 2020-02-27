FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,075 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.58% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 182,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

