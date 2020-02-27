FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after buying an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.