FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 360.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $144.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 688.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

