FIL Ltd Sells 35,214 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,214 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.