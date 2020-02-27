FIL Ltd Takes $3.35 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $195.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

