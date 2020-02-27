FIL Ltd Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $274.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.34. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

