FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763,393 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.01% of OrganiGram worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGI. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

