First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 180,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

