First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.33. 685,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,951. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

