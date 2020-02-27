First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.84. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

