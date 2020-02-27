First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the January 30th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FCCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,777. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $155.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Community by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Pwmco LLC raised its stake in First Community by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

