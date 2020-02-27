First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report $58.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $61.00 million. First Defiance Financial posted sales of $39.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $273.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $279.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.97 million, with estimates ranging from $284.70 million to $301.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDEF shares. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

