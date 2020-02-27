First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,900 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,119,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,270,832 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAC stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.