First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Intrexon worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Shares of XON stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Intrexon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $720.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,972,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.