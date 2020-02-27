First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bloom Energy worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 121.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 722,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,297 shares of company stock worth $5,189,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

