First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,489 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $3,271,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in nVent Electric by 24.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. G.Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CL King began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

