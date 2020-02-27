First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,400 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Crown by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

