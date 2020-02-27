First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 119,576 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,576 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of TherapeuticsMD worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

