First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.63% of First Horizon National worth $84,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 9,210,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,538. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

