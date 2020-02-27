First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. First of Long Island also posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.21 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $613.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.58.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

