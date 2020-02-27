First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of First Republic Bank worth $53,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

