First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 30th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First United has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of First United by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First United by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

