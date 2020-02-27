FirstCoin (FRST) Trading 33.5% Lower This Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,419.00 and $54.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041873 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,957.92 or 1.00942616 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000923 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00066767 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000445 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.