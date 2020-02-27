Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

