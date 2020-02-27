FLIP (FLP) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. FLIP has a total market cap of $552,215.00 and $231.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.02619903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00218760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

