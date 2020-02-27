FLIR Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

FLIR Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. FLIR Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FLIR Systems to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $9.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.