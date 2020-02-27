FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FLIR traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 159,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

