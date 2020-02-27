FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.850-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

