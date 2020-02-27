FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FLIR Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 3,978,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,340. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

