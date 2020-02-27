FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

FLIR opened at $54.09 on Thursday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

