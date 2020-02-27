FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,628.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $11,628.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00053120 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.