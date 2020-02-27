Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

