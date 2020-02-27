Flushing Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of FFIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

