Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lowered Flutter Entertainment to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,679 ($114.17).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,558 ($112.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,871.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,154.12. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 5,390 ($70.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

