Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.94% of Centennial Resource Development worth $190,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $633.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.