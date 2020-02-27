Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Nasdaq worth $193,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $113.02 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

