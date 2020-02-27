Fmr LLC Has $188.69 Million Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.67% of Viper Energy Partners worth $188,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.