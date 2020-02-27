Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.74% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $194,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,920 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $26,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

