Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 726,268 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $186,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

