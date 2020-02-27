Fmr LLC Sells 1,096,300 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,059,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,096,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.99% of SLM worth $187,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

