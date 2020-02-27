Fmr LLC Sells 2,196,666 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,196,666 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Apollo Global Management worth $185,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,180,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,554,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,841,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $11,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 224,473 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,695,090.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 71,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $3,086,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,548,420 shares of company stock valued at $221,110,881 in the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

