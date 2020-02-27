Fmr LLC Sells 32,986 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,986 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $198,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $121.49 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

