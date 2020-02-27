Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Varian Medical Systems worth $187,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $9,515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $346,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

