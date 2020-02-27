Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 705,738 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.27% of Diamondback Energy worth $189,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

