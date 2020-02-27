Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

Shares of FRTA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 666,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.