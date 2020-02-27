Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 406,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

