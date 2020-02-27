Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FTSV traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 3.59. Forty Seven has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $52.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTSV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,960,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

