Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 847,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.55. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FET shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.