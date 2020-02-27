Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the accessories brand company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,808 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.