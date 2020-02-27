Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

